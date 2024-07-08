Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi ready to run at her 3rd Olympics after being selected for Paris Games

SYDNEY (AP) — Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi is preparing to compete at her third Olympics after being selected for the Paris Games from her training base in Australia. Yousofi was Afghanistan’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony for the Olympics in Tokyo. She resettled in Australia in 2022 after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan and imposed harsh restrictions on women and girls. Yousofi will compete in the 100-meter sprint and will be one of three female athletes on the Afghanistan team in Paris. She says “It’s an honor to represent the girls of my homeland once again. I represent the stolen dreams and aspirations of these women.”

