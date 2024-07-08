Biden says he won’t step aside. But if he does, here’s why Harris is the favorite to replace him

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden insists that only “the Lord Almighty” can convince him to quit the presidential race. If he changes his mind, however, or if those leading a mutiny against him succeed in sparking a floor fight after the Democratic National Convention opens on Aug. 19, Biden’s running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, is the best positioned to replace him as the party’s nominee. She is his most natural choice for an endorsement, and Biden’s feelings would still carry weight in the party. She can also access his campaign funds and potentially solidify support among Black voters.

