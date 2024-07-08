Bloomberg Philanthropies gifting $1 billion to medical school, others at Johns Hopkins University

Most medical students at Johns Hopkins University will no longer pay tuition thanks to a $1 billion gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Starting in the fall, the gift announced Monday will cover full tuition for medical students from families earning less than $300,000. Living expenses and fees will be covered for students from families who earn up to $175,000. Bloomberg Philanthropies previously gifted $1.8 billion to Johns Hopkins in 2018 to ensure that undergraduate students are accepted regardless of their family’s income. The former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg received a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Johns Hopkins University in 1964.

