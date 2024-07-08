Britain’s Treasury chief says stimulating economic growth is the new Labour government’s mission

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Treasury chief says the Labour government will make stimulating economic growth its mission while limiting bureaucracy to make it easier to invest in the country. In her first major speech, Rachel Reeves says there is no time to waste to reverse what she calls “14 years of chaos and economic instability” under Conservative governments. Reeves is Britain’s first female Treasury chief and a former Bank of England economist. She says she is taking immediate action to deregulate planning rules to make it easier to build infrastructure, housing and energy projects. She will make the government’s first budget statement later this year.

