Dermatologists warn of skin cancer risk amid historic summer heatwave

Excessive heat throughout Southern California, including the Coachella Valley, has prompted warnings from doctors about the health risks associated with sun exposure.

Each year in the United States, nearly 6 million people are treated for skin cancer, and the number of new cases continues to grow, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency has also found that the annual medical costs of treating skin cancer is $8.9 billion.

Most skin cancers are caused by overexposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun and indoor tanning devices.

Skin cancer is the 17th most common cancer worldwide. It is the 14th most common cancer in men and the 14th most common cancer in women, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International.

Experts encourage everyone to take the following steps to prevent skin damage, including preventable cancers:

Increase use of sun protection, such as seeking shade; wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and long-sleeved shirt; and using broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF (sun protection factor) of at least 15.

Prevent sunburns and premature skin aging and lower the risk of skin cancer by reducing unnecessary sun exposure and sun damage.

Reduce harms from the use of indoor tanning devices, including skin burns, eye damage, and increased risk of skin cancer.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. tonight for the full report.