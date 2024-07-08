IID re-extends Conserve Alert until July 12

The Imperial Irrigation District's "conserve alert,'' issued two weeks ago due to an excessive heat warning in the Coachella Valley, was extended today through at least Friday, July 12.

The alert is a call to reduce energy use as the demand for power could outstrip supply. Customers were encouraged to conserve energy in the peak evening hours of 4 to 9 p.m.

Initially issued until July 2, the alert was previously extended through Tuesday in the midst of record-breaking high temperatures. Conserve alerts are issued when electrical demand is high, which generally occurs during heat waves.

IID encouraged customers to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances, turn off unnecessary lights, unplug or turn off unused electrical devices, keep blinds and drapes closed, and use floor or ceiling fans when possible.

IID provides power to La Quinta, Indio, Coachella, Bermuda Dunes and other unincorporated areas, as well as small parts of Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells.

More information can be found at iid.com/conservealert.