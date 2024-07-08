“Pace is too slow.” Women gradually rise in Japanese politics but face deep challenges

TOKYO (AP) — Eight years ago Yuriko Koike became the first woman to lead Tokyo, beating her male predecessor. She won her third term Sunday and one of her closest rivals was a woman. Multiple women competing for a top political office is still rare in Japan. The country has a terrible global gender-equality ranking. But Koike’s win highlights a gradual rise in powerful female officials and a society more open to gender balance in politics. Politics in Japan is still overwhelmingly dominated by men even if a woman eventually becomes prime minister. And experts see a huge effort needed for equal representation.

