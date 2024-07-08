Prosecutor tells New York City jury at bribery trial that Sen. Bob Menendez put power ‘up for sale’

NEW YORK (AP) — Closing arguments have started at the bribery trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, with a federal prosecutor telling jurors that Menendez put his power up for sale in return for bribes. The closing arguments began Monday in Manhattan federal court. As he left the courthouse, the Democrat blasted the government’s closing, saying prosecutors were intoxicated with their own rhetoric. Prosecutors say gold bars and over $480,000 in cash found during a 2022 FBI raid on Menendez’s residence were proceeds of bribes paid by three New Jersey businessmen. In return, prosecutors say, the senator provided favors to protect or enhance their business interests. Menendez and two businessmen have pleaded not guilty.

