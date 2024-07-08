Rendon activated off injured list by Angels after missing 69 games due to strained left hamstring

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Rendon has been activated from the 10-day injured list and will bat leadoff Monday night for the Los Angeles Angels against the Texas Rangers.

“Long time coming. Ready to keep on going and finish the second half strong,” Rendon said.

Rendon missed 69 games after he strained his left hamstring while running out an infield hit during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds on April 20.

He remained in Southern California last week while the Angels were on a six-game road trip and faced live pitching on Friday and Saturday at Angel Stadium.

Rendon said the main thing he did over the weekend was run the bases, which is something he wasn’t able to do much until the past week.

After talking to manager Ron Washington, Rendon will alternate between third base and designated hitter until he feels like he is comfortable being able to play the field on consecutive days.

Rendon is hitting. 267 with three RBIs in 19 games. He started the season 0 for 19 before going 20 for 56.

The 33-year old Rendon is in the fifth season of a $245 million, seven-year contract with the Angels, but has had a string of injuries over the past four seasons. He has played in only 167 games and missed 408 since the start of the 2021 season.

Rendon and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout have been in the same lineup in only 118 games out of 575 since 2021 (20.5%). Trout had surgery on his left knee on May 3 and hopes to return to the lineup by late July.

The Angels (37-52) have dropped seven of their last eight games and trail the Seattle Mariners by 10 1/2 games in the AL West.

With Rendon out of the lineup, the Angels batted .239 in the leadoff spot, the eighth-lowest average in the majors.

“We had a pretty good June and then the last road trip didn’t go as well as we hoped. Hopefully we can turn things around and try to get the ball rolling for the second half,” Rendon said.

Infielder Miguel Sanó was designated for assignment to make room for Rendon.

