Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico takes first trip outside capital after assassination attempt

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has taken his first trip outside the capital since resuming his duties after an assassination attempt. Fico visited a farm northeast of the capital of Bratislava along with agriculture minister Richard Takáč to check the grain harvest. He said Slovakia was not ready to lift a ban on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine and thanked farmers for their work. He was using a walking stick and did not take any questions from the media. It was Fico’s first official trip outside the capital since recovering from the May 15 attack in which he was shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters.

