A driverless car hits a person crossing against the light in China, highlighting a challenge for AI

BEIJING (AP) — A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker’s side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light. Chinese tech giant Baidu said in a statement to Chinese media that its car began moving when the light turned green and had minor contact with the pedestrian. Images posted online show a person sitting on the street in front of the driverless car with its rooftop sensors. The Chinese financial news outlet Yicai said the incident on Sunday in the city of Wuhan highlights the challenge that autonomous driving faces in complex situations.

