Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy for Black man who died after being held down by Milwaukee hotel guards

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton is set to travel to Milwaukee to deliver a eulogy for a Black man who died after being pinned to the ground by hotel security guards. Announced Tuesday, the visit by Sharpton will come just days before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Dvontaye Mitchell died June 30 after guards held him down following a disturbance. Mitchell’s death has invoked comparisons to the murder of George Floyd. It’s not clear why Mitchell was at the hotel or what happened before the confrontation. Police have said Mitchell fought the guards as they tried to escort him out.

