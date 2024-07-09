Biden’s support on Capitol Hill hangs in the balance as Democrats meet in private
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on Capitol Hill are meeting privately behind closed doors at an extraordinary moment for President Joe Biden’s candidacy. Tensions are running high over whether he should remain as the party’s nominee. House Democrats met early Tuesday at party headquarters – no cellphones, no leaks — just what party leaders billed as a “family” discussion. But one Democrat in the room said the mood was “dour.” Biden emphatically refuses to step aside over concerns about his age and ability to campaign and implored his party in a sharply worded letter to refocus instead on the threat posed by Republican Donald Trump.