French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is investigated over alleged illicit financing in 2022 vote

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office says it opened a preliminary investigation last week into suspicions of illicit financing of far-right French leader Marine Le Pen’s campaign during the 2022 presidential election. The office told The Associated Press that the judicial probe opened July 2 into allegations of accepting a financial loan, misappropriation of property, fraud and forgery. But it did not give details. The preliminary investigation was opened after a report from the body that’s responsible for monitoring candidates’ expenses. In French elections, candidates are barred from exceeding a certain spending limit.

