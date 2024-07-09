New top US envoy to Taiwan pledges to help the island with self-defense as threats from China loom

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The United States’ new top envoy to Taiwan has promised Washington will help the self-ruled island defend itself as China ramps up its military threats against Taipei. Raymond Greene assumed his new role as director of the American Institute in Taiwan earlier this week and met Wednesday with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. Greene says they are both interested in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. President Lai said Taiwan will strive to maintain the status quo with Beijing. Mainland China claims the self-ruled democracy of 23 million people as its own territory, to be reclaimed by force if necessary.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.