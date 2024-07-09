NRA’s ex-CFO agreed to 10-year not-for-profit ban, still owes $2M for role in lavish spending scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Rifle Association’s former finance czar agreed to a decade-long ban from managing money for New York not-for-profits after a jury found him liable in a scheme to have the influential gun rights organization bankroll a longtime chief executive’s extravagant lifestyle. Wilson “Woody” Phillips reached the settlement in May, but the details were not made public until Tuesday. Phillips’ settlement removes the retired CFO from next week’s second phase of a trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit. Phillips is still on the hook for $2 million in damages to the NRA. That’s for his role in concealing and enabling longtime CFO Wayne LaPierre’s lavish spending on things like exotic getaways on private planes and superyachts.

