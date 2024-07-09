Putin hosts India’s prime minister to deepen ties as NATO leaders gather in Washington

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, deepening ties between the two nations. The meeting in Moscow comes as Western leaders are gathering at a NATO summit in Washington and Russia has stepped up attacks in Ukraine with deadly missile strikes. Putin and Modi were pictured Tuesday viewing an exhibition of nuclear technology in space. Modi also met Putin Monday at the start of his two-day trip, shortly after Russian missiles slammed across Ukraine, severely damaging the largest children’s hospital in Kyiv and killing at least 42 people across the country.

