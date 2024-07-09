Two France rugby players arrested in Argentina for alleged sexual assault
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Two France rugby players have been arrested in Argentina on sexual assault allegations. Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou were arrested in Buenos Aires on a request from prosecutors in Mendoza after a formal complaint was filed against them, Martín Ahumada, spokesman for the provincial Public Prosecutor’s Office, said Tuesday. The French team was in Mendoza over the weekend to play a test match against Argentina. Jegou and Auradou were arrested on Monday, where the French delegation had made a stopover before traveling to Uruguay The two have not yet been formally charged with any crime and were to be transferred to Mendoza to continue with the investigation, Ahumada said.