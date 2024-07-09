Under pressure from cities, DoorDash steps up efforts to ensure its drivers don’t break traffic laws

DoorDash says it’s stepping up efforts to identify dangerous delivery drivers and remove them from its platform after a flood of complaints from cities. In a letter sent last month to DoorDash and other food delivery companies, Boston officials said they were seeing an increase in the unlawful and dangerous operation of motorcycles, mopeds and motorized scooters by delivery workers. San Francisco-based DoorDash said on Tuesday that it has created a dedicated point of contact for the Boston Police Department to make it faster and easier to process requests for drivers’ records. If it’s successful, the action may expand to other cities.

