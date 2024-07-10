11 killed as passenger bus collides with pickup truck in northern Philippines

TUGUEGARAO, Philippines (AP) — A passenger bus collided with a pickup truck early Thursday morning, killing 11 people and injuring six others in a northern Philippine town. All the dead were riding the small truck, which was rammed on the side by the bus early Thursday, causing it to lose control and smash onto a roadside food stall in Abulug town said police chief Maj. Antonio Palattao. Most of the passengers of the truck who died were on their way home from a wake shortly after midnight Thursday. The drivers of both vehicles were injured, along with the owner of the food stall that was hit by the truck, Palattao said.

