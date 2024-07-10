A shootout between Pakistani Taliban and police during a raid kills 6, including 3 officers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say security forces have raided a hideout of Pakistani Taliban on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Peshawar, triggering a shootout that killed three officers and as many insurgents. A militant commander Abdul Rahim was among the insurgents killed in the raid which took place in the town of Matni, a local police officer Ashfaq Khan said. There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani Taliban — who are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — and are an ally of the Afghan Taliban. TTP has stepped up its attacks on security forces since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

