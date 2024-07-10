Cavers exploring in western Virginia rescue ‘miracle’ dog found 40 to 50 feet down in cave

NARROWS, Va. (AP) — One very lucky dog is recovering at a shelter after a group of cavers said their excursion into a western Virginia cave over the weekend turned into a rescue mission when they found her. Dave Jackson and Jesse Rochette with Colorado-based educational cave simulator company CaveSim had two days off between programs in the region, so they visited Giant Caverns with a local couple. The first member of the party spotted something unusual _ a dog. After Rochette befriended the dog with salami, the team worked together over three hours to hoist him and the dog to the surface. The Giles County Animal Shelter says the dog had no broken bones and by Wednesday she was up and moving.

