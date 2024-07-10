CVRM announces groundbreaking ceremony for Women’s and Children’s Shelter expansion

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (CVRM) has announced a groundbreaking ceremony for the Women's and Children's Center expansion.

The event will be on Thursday, July 11 at 9 a.m. on the CVRM property, located at 47470 Van Buren St. in Indio.

The rescue mission encourages everyone to join the CVRM Board, staff and friends to celebrate the expansion. According to CVRM, the expansion will include an additional 60 beds to the existing shelter.

CVRM

To learn more about the Rescue Mission or to donate, visit CVRM.org.