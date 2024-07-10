Millions still have no power days after Beryl struck Texas. Here’s how it happened

DALLAS (AP) — It may take days to fully bring back power after Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas early Monday. Frustrations grew about the recovery effort in one of the largest cities in the U.S. State officials have faced questions about whether Houston’s power utility was sufficiently prepared. In the Houston area, Beryl toppled transmission lines and knocked down trees that then felled power lines in and around the nation’s fourth-largest city. CenterPoint Energy has defended its preparation for the storm and said that it had brought in about 12,000 additional workers from outside Houston since landfall to expedite power restoration.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.