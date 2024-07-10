Hurricane Beryl’s remnants carve a path toward the Northeast with heavy rain and damaging tornado
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl have spawned at least one tornado and threatened flooding as the system moves toward the Northeast after leaving millions in the Houston area without power. Beryl was a post-tropical cyclone early Wednesday and centered in northeastern Indiana with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. A flood watch was in effect for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The storm dumped 3 to 6 inches of rain in northern Indiana. Trees are at risk of toppling in strong winds forecast for the afternoon. A tornado touched down Tuesday in Posey County in southwestern Indiana.