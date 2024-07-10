UK police are searching for an armed man after 3 women were killed in a home near London

LONDON (AP) — British police were hunting for an armed man after three women were killed in a house near London. Hertfordshire Police said Kyle Clifford, 26, was being sought over the suspected triple murder. Police said the three women, who were related, were found seriously injured in a house in Bushey, northwest of London, on Tuesday evening. Police and ambulance crews tried to save them, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say whether Clifford was connected to the women. Police Detective Superintendent Rob Hall said officers were hunting for Clifford, who was believed to be in London or neighboring Hertfordshire county. Hall said Clifford “may still be in possession of a weapon.”

