Skip to Content
News

10 miners are injured and rescuers are searching for dozens of others in Polish coal mine accident

By
Published 2:36 AM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — At least 10 Polish coal miners have been injured and rescuers are searching for dozens of others after a powerful tremor shook the Rydultowy coal mine about 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) underground, officials said Thursday.

The cause of the tremor was not immediately clear.

Polish Coal Mining Group spokesperson Aleksandra Wysocka-Siembiga said the accident took place around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said 68 miners were in the area at the time. Fifteen have been brought to the surface, including 10 who were hospitalized, the local ambulance service said. Airborne ambulances are taking part in the rescue operation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content