Banning Police release details on murder-suicide that left three dead

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, Banning Police Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Holly Street to investigate a possible unattended death.

At 11:59 A.M., officers arrived at a residence and were provided information on the location of where the dead people were located.

When officers entered the residence, they discovered three dead people, all with gunshot wounds.

The three were identified as being family members who resided in the home together.

The investigation revealed that the situation was a double homicide and suicide.

There is no danger to the public. No additional details will be released regarding this incident.