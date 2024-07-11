Germany to bar Chinese companies’ components from core parts of its 5G networks

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official says the country will bar the use of critical components made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE in core parts of its 5G networks in two steps starting in 2026. Germany, which has Europe’s biggest economy, has long mulled what to do about components made by Chinese suppliers in its new-generation cellphone networks. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Thursday that critical components from Huawei and ZTE will be barred from 5G core networks by the end of 2026, while “critical management systems” from the two manufacturers in 5G access and transport networks must be replaced by the end of 2029.

