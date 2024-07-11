‘It’s hell outside’: Sizzling heat wave in parts of southern and central Europe prompts alerts

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A sizzling heat wave has sent temperatures in parts of central and southern Europe soaring toward 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some places. From Italy to Romania, authorities warned people to be cautious, drive carefully if going on holiday, drink plenty of water and avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day. Italian authorities declared a red weather alert in seven cities on Thursday, mostly in the central parts of the country but also the capital Rome and Trieste in the northeast. Similar warnings were issued in neighboring Croatia and further east and south. In Czechia’s capital of Prague, the city zoo delivered ice to provide much-needed relief for animals.

