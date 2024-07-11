Jasmine Paolini reaches her second consecutive Grand Slam final by beating Donna Vekic at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Jasmine Paolini has reached her second consecutive Grand Slam final with a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) victory over Donna Vekic at Wimbledon. Paolini is the No. 7 seed at the All England Club and her win on Thursday at Centre Court follows her runner-up showing at the French Open last month. The 28-year-old Italian is the first woman to get to the title matches at the French Open and Wimbledon since Serena Williams did it in 2015 and 2016. Paolini will face Elena Rybakina or Barbora Krejcikova for the championship on Saturday.

