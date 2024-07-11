Knights of Columbus will cover up mosaics by ex-Jesuit artist accused of abusing women

ROME (AP) — An influential Catholic charitable organization says it will cover up mosaics made by a famous ex-Jesuit artist accused of abusing women. The Knights of Columbus said it would place fabric over the mosaics at its shrine in Washington, and at the chapel of its headquarters in New Haven, Connecticut. It said Thursday that a permanent plaster covering may be in order, depending on the outcome of a Vatican’s investigation into the artist. The Rev. Marko Rupnik is a charismatic Slovene who has been accused by over 20 women of psychological, spiritual and sexual abuses over decades. The Vatican is investigating the allegations.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.