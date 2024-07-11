More than 6 in 10 U.S. adults support protecting access to IVF, AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — According to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, relatively few Americans fully endorse the idea that a fertilized egg should have the same rights as a pregnant woman. But a significant share – 46% — say it describes their views at least somewhat well. Meanwhile, more than 6 in 10 U.S. adults support protecting access to in vitro fertilization, or IVF, a type of fertility treatment where eggs are combined with sperm outside the body in a lab to form an embryo. The new poll comes as questions grow around reproductive health access in the continued fallout from the decision by the Supreme Court to end federal abortion protections.

