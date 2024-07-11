New York’s top court allows ‘equal rights’ amendment to appear on November ballot

A proposed amendment to New York’s constitution to bar discrimination over “gender identity” and “pregnancy outcomes” will appear on state ballots this November. Thursday’s ruling from the the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, affirms a lower court ruling from June. Democrats are hoping the ballot question will drive turnout in their favor this fall as the party frames the so called “equal rights” amendment as a way to protect abortion rights. Republicans also have begun to strategize around the proposed amendment. They hope to animate voters against the protections it might offer to transgender people.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.