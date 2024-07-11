Paul Kagame appears set to extend his long presidency of Rwanda in an election Monday

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandans vote Monday in an election that will almost certainly extend the long rule of President Paul Kagame. The leader is running virtually unopposed after three decades in power in the eastern African nation. Kagame has been met by crowds of admiring supporters at campaign rallies as he seeks a fourth term. His two opponents have struggled to pull crowds to their campaign events. Kagame faced the same opponents in 2017, when he took nearly 99% of the vote. Observers say a similar result is expected in a country where serious opposition to Kagame has long been absent.

