Texas deputy fatally shot during search for suspect in assault on pizzeria clerk

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Houston have set up SWAT teams to catch a suspect they say fatally shot a sheriff’s deputy in an apparent ambush. It happened when they were searching for a man who reportedly pistol-whipped a Little Caesars Pizza clerk over an incorrect order. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Lee said Thursday that the deputy found the customer’s vehicle and was communicating with another deputy when he was shot multiple times. They rushed him to a hospital, where he died. Lee says they have a good idea who the suspect is and “he needs to do the right thing and turn himself in.”

