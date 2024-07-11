The UK mulls tighter crossbow laws after 3 women were slain in an attack. The suspect is in hospital

LONDON (AP) — A man suspected of killing the wife and daughters of a BBC radio sports commentator with a crossbow is being treated in a hospital after being found injured in a cemetery. Kyle Clifford is suspected of attacking Carol Hunt, 61, and her daughters Hannah, 28 and Louise, 25. They were found dead at their home in Bushey, a suburban community northwest of London. Clifford, 26, was found Wednesday in the Enfield area of north London, near his home and about 15 miles from the scene of the crime. The victims are the wife and daughters of John Hunt, a BBC horse-racing commentator. The government said it is considering whether to tighten the laws on owning crossbows.

