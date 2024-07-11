Thousands of Oregon hospital patients may have been exposed to infectious diseases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials with health care companies in Oregon say more than 2,400 patients at hospitals in the Portland area may have been exposed to infectious diseases such as hepatitis B and C, and HIV, because of a physician who may not have followed infection control practices. Providence Health said in a statement Thursday that it is notifying about 2,200 people that the physician’s actions might have put them at low risk of exposure to possible infections. Officials at Legacy Health said they are sending letters to 221 patients who also may have been exposed. Officials encourage those patients to get a free blood test to screen for infections.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.