UN demands Russia immediately return Europe’s biggest nuclear plant to Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding that Russia urgently withdraw its military and personnel from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and immediately return the facility to Ukraine. The resolution adopted Thursday also demands Russia immediately “cease its aggression against Ukraine” and withdraw its troops and reaffirms the 193-member world body’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity. The resolution expresses “grave concern over the precarious nuclear safety and security situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.” It says returning the plant to Ukraine’s full control will ensure its safety and security and enable the International Atomic Energy Agency “to conduct safe, efficient and effective safeguards.”

