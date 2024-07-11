Utah Supreme Court sides with opponents of redistricting that carved up Democratic-leaning area
Associated Press
Utah’s Supreme Court has ruled in favor of opponents of redistricting that carved up Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County among four congressional districts that have since elected Republicans by wide margins. The 5-0 ruling Thursday won’t affect elections this year. The Supreme Court sent the case back to a lower court to revisit the process for redrawing congressional boundaries. That will take time, and the current boundaries will remain for now. But an attorney for the League of Women Voters and others that challenged the boundaries drawn by the state Legislature is optimistic they will be overturned. Mark Gaber with the Campaign Legal Center calls it a “sweeping victory.”