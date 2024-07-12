A truce in Congo ends in a week. Aid groups say it could be a lost opportunity to help civilians

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A two-week truce in eastern Congo has heavily reduced fighting, but with a week left aid workers and local civil society groups say not much help has reached millions of people who are trapped in one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. Aid workers and local civil society groups say there were reports of continuing violence in Masisi territory in the North Kivu province and that aid deliveries haven’t significantly improved. A leader of one of the largest displacement camps in the region said they haven’t benefitted from the two-week truce.

