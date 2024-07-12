California fire officials report first wildfire death of the 2024 season
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California fire officials report first wildfire death of the 2024 season.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California fire officials report first wildfire death of the 2024 season.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.