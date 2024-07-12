Chicago removing homeless encampment ahead of Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago official says homeless people are being moved from a large encampment to a shelter so the area will be emptied before the Democratic National Convention in August. The official says Friday that the encampment will be emptied and permanently roped off on Wednesday. The encampment is along Interstate 90 just southwest of the city center. The area is a main thoroughfare between the two sites where the Democratic convention will be held starting Aug. 19. A family services official says the camp was warned about the closure in June and most people have been placed in a city-run shelter.

