Deeply Democratic Milwaukee wrestles with hosting Trump, Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee loves its Miller Beer, Brewers baseball and “Bronze Fonz” statue. The deepest blue city in swing state Wisconsin, Milwaukee also loves Democrats. So it can be hard for some to swallow that Milwaukee is playing host to former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Convention next week while rival Chicago, the larger city 90 miles to the south, welcomes President Joe Biden and Democrats in August. It didn’t help smooth things over with wary Democrats after Trump used the word “horrible” when talking about Milwaukee just a month before the convention. Still, Milwaukee officials point to the economic benefits and a chance to show off the city and Wisconsin to a national audience.

