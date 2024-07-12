Ex-NYPD officer is convicted of assault for punching a man 6 times

A former New York City police officer has been convicted of assault for punching a man in the face six times and breaking his nose in 2021. Juan Perez was found guilty Thursday after a two-day bench trial on charges of assaulting Borim Husenaj in Greenwich Village on Nov. 10, 2021. An indictment filed last year says Perez punched Husenaj six times in the face while he was lying on the ground defenseless. Husenaj later died by suicide in March 2022. Perez’s attorney says the former officer was merely acting “to stop a threat.”

