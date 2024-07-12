Skip to Content
Indio man killed in crash involving off-road vehicle near Cactus City rest area

An Indio man was killed in a crash involving an off-road vehicle Friday afternoon near the Cactus City rest area.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Friday in the open desert west of Cottonwood Springs Road, North of the Interstate 10, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer David Torres said a 64-year-old Indio man was pronounced dead. The man's identity was not available.

Torres confirmed a Red Can-Am Outlander 570 quad was traveling southbound on an unimproved dirt road. The rider remained straddled to the quad as it overturned.

Alcohol/drugs appear to not have played a factor, Torres said.

