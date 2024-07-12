Prosecutors in northern Mexico say they’ll investigate case of long-missing man found in morgue

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in northern Mexico say they’ll investigate after the body of a long-missing man was found after months lying unidentified in a state morgue. The man’s desperate mother, Virginia de la Cruz, had approached authorities eight months ago for help in looking for her missing son. Mexico has about 115,000 missing people, whose relatives often have to search for them with their own resources in the face of government inaction. But the country also has a backlog of about 50,000 corpses that have been found, but which authorities don’t have the manpower or equipment to identify. De la Cruz’s son was finally found to be one of them.

