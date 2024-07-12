The son of Asia’s richest man gets married in the year’s most extravagant wedding

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, has married his longtime girlfriend in what many have dubbed the wedding of the year. It’s being attended by global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians, highlighting the billionaire’s staggering wealth and rising clout. The wedding rituals, including exchanging garlands and walking around the sacred fire, began Friday and were completed after midnight. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations took place at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, and the family home. The guest list included former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson; Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser; and Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake and David Beckham, according to local media.

