US Forest Service pilot hikes to safety after helicopter crash near central Idaho wildfire

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say the pilot of a helicopter that was responding to a small wildfire in central Idaho before crashing in the Sawtooth National Forest survived and was able to hike to a waiting ambulance. The helicopter was among the aircraft responding Thursday night to a small wildfire burning near Redfish Lake, a popular camping and recreation destination. U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Angela Hawkins says the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. Authorities issued an emergency closure that will impact a lodge, campgrounds and trails in the Redfish Lake area due to the fire.

