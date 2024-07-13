A Pakistani court acquits ex-PM Khan and wife in marriage case, paving the way for possible release

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has overturned the conviction and seven-year prison sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife in the case of the couple’s alleged 2018 unlawful marriage. Saturday’s acquittal of Khan removes the last known hurdle in the way of his release, nearly a year after he was jailed. It is unclear how the government will respond to the court order. Authorities have registered multiple cases against Khan since 2022 when he was ousted from power through a vote of no-confidence in the parliament. Khan has been embroiled in more than 150 legal cases, including inciting violence, since his arrest in May 2023.

